Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cardinals rookie Rosen a game-time decision for Cowboys game

August 24, 2018 5:17 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals may be without rookie quarterback Josh Rosen when they play at Dallas in a preseason game Sunday night.

Coach Steve Wilks said after Friday’s practice that Rosen’s participation would be a game-time decision. Rosen slammed his thumb into a helmet during practice early this week.

Wilks said if Rosen doesn’t play, Mike Glennon and rookie Charles Kanoff would split time after starter Sam Bradford departs the game.

Wilks said defensive tackles Robert Nkemdiche (foot), Olsen Pierre (toe) and Corey Peters (knee) would not play.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Arizona also announced it had signed center A.Q. Shipley to a one-year contract for the 2019 season. Shipley was the starter before he went down with a season-ending knee injury in training camp before the first preseason game.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech