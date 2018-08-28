Carson Wentz or Nick Foles? Doug Pederson isn’t saying yet

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Doug Pederson doesn’t plan to reveal whether Carson Wentz or Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles will start the season opener until 90 minutes before the game.

Wentz has been recovering from surgery last December to repair a torn ACL and LCL in his left knee. He is practicing, but hasn’t been medically cleared for contact.

“I’ve made comments that his arm was live and throwing some really, really nice throws and very strong,” Pederson said Tuesday. “Then when he came back into the 11-on-11, one of the noticeable changes again, or differences, was just his lower body strength and how well he’s progressed through his rehab and conditioning.”

Foles struggled in two preseason games and won’t play Thursday night against the New York Jets. The offense didn’t score any points on 14 drives with Foles under center in the preseason. However, he was missing nearly all starters at the skill positions.

Pederson indicated he would make a decision Friday, but doesn’t plan to disclose which quarterback will line up when Philadelphia hosts the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 6 until game day.

“This is still preseason and we’re giving all our quarterbacks reps at this time,” Pederson said. “When you get into the regular season and start game planning, then you want whoever that gentlemen is going to be, to take the full complement of reps.”

