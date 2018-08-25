Champions Tour – Boeing Classic Scores

|Saturday
|At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
|Snoqualmie, Wash.
|Purse: $2.1 million
|Yardage: 7,217; Par 72
|Second Round
|Kevin Sutherland
|70-60—130
|Ken Tanigawa
|66-64—130
|Scott McCarron
|66-67—133
|Scott Dunlap
|68-66—134
|Scott Parel
|65-70—135
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|65-70—135
|Kent Jones
|65-70—135
|Bernhard Langer
|68-68—136
|Larry Mize
|68-68—136
|Miguel Angel Jiménez
|67-69—136
|Tommy Tolles
|70-67—137
|Joe Durant
|70-67—137
|Stephen Ames
|71-66—137
|Jesper Parnevik
|68-69—137
|Jerry Kelly
|68-69—137
|Mike Grob
|67-70—137
|Billy Andrade
|67-70—137
|Michael Bradley
|69-69—138
|Bob Estes
|67-71—138
|Steve Pate
|66-72—138
|Dudley Hart
|70-69—139
|Glen Day
|70-69—139
|Kenny Perry
|69-70—139
|Jerry Smith
|69-70—139
|Duffy Waldorf
|71-69—140
|Mark Calcavecchia
|71-69—140
|Brian Henninger
|72-68—140
|Mark O’Meara
|72-68—140
|Gary Hallberg
|73-67—140
|Woody Austin
|73-67—140
|John Huston
|68-72—140
|Steve Flesch
|70-71—141
|Olin Browne
|70-71—141
|Lee Janzen
|70-71—141
|Willie Wood
|70-71—141
|David McKenzie
|68-73—141
|Gene Sauers
|68-73—141
|Fran Quinn
|73-68—141
|Kirk Triplett
|71-71—142
|Brian Mogg
|72-70—142
|Jeff Maggert
|68-74—142
|Colin Montgomerie
|73-69—142
|Fred Couples
|71-72—143
|Paul Goydos
|71-72—143
|Joey Sindelar
|70-73—143
|Steve Jones
|73-70—143
|Brad Bryant
|69-74—143
|Tommy Armour III
|75-68—143
|Todd Hamilton
|71-73—144
|John Inman
|71-73—144
|Esteban Toledo
|71-73—144
|Marco Dawson
|70-74—144
|Rocco Mediate
|72-72—144
|Bart Bryant
|69-75—144
|Dan Forsman
|73-71—144
|Scott Verplank
|73-71—144
|Carlos Franco
|73-71—144
|Darren Clarke
|68-76—144
|Jeff Sluman
|75-69—144
|Tim Petrovic
|72-73—145
|David Frost
|70-75—145
|Mark Brooks
|74-71—145
|Doug Garwood
|74-71—145
|Scott Simpson
|75-70—145
|Billy Mayfair
|76-69—145
|Paul Broadhurst
|71-75—146
|Tom Byrum
|70-76—146
|Guy Boros
|75-71—146
|Mike Goodes
|73-74—147
|Tom Werkmeister
|76-72—148
|Chris DiMarco
|74-75—149
|David Toms
|74-75—149
|Scott Hoch
|73-77—150
|Skip Kendall
|75-76—151
|Wes Short, Jr.
|78-73—151
|Steve Lowery
|75-78—153
|Tom Kite
|78-77—155
