Champions Tour – Boeing Classic Scores

August 25, 2018 8:22 pm
 
Saturday
At The Club at Snoqualmie Ridge
Snoqualmie, Wash.
Purse: $2.1 million
Yardage: 7,217; Par 72
Second Round
Kevin Sutherland 70-60—130
Ken Tanigawa 66-64—130
Scott McCarron 66-67—133
Scott Dunlap 68-66—134
Scott Parel 65-70—135
Tom Pernice Jr. 65-70—135
Kent Jones 65-70—135
Bernhard Langer 68-68—136
Larry Mize 68-68—136
Miguel Angel Jiménez 67-69—136
Tommy Tolles 70-67—137
Joe Durant 70-67—137
Stephen Ames 71-66—137
Jesper Parnevik 68-69—137
Jerry Kelly 68-69—137
Mike Grob 67-70—137
Billy Andrade 67-70—137
Michael Bradley 69-69—138
Bob Estes 67-71—138
Steve Pate 66-72—138
Dudley Hart 70-69—139
Glen Day 70-69—139
Kenny Perry 69-70—139
Jerry Smith 69-70—139
Duffy Waldorf 71-69—140
Mark Calcavecchia 71-69—140
Brian Henninger 72-68—140
Mark O’Meara 72-68—140
Gary Hallberg 73-67—140
Woody Austin 73-67—140
John Huston 68-72—140
Steve Flesch 70-71—141
Olin Browne 70-71—141
Lee Janzen 70-71—141
Willie Wood 70-71—141
David McKenzie 68-73—141
Gene Sauers 68-73—141
Fran Quinn 73-68—141
Kirk Triplett 71-71—142
Brian Mogg 72-70—142
Jeff Maggert 68-74—142
Colin Montgomerie 73-69—142
Fred Couples 71-72—143
Paul Goydos 71-72—143
Joey Sindelar 70-73—143
Steve Jones 73-70—143
Brad Bryant 69-74—143
Tommy Armour III 75-68—143
Todd Hamilton 71-73—144
John Inman 71-73—144
Esteban Toledo 71-73—144
Marco Dawson 70-74—144
Rocco Mediate 72-72—144
Bart Bryant 69-75—144
Dan Forsman 73-71—144
Scott Verplank 73-71—144
Carlos Franco 73-71—144
Darren Clarke 68-76—144
Jeff Sluman 75-69—144
Tim Petrovic 72-73—145
David Frost 70-75—145
Mark Brooks 74-71—145
Doug Garwood 74-71—145
Scott Simpson 75-70—145
Billy Mayfair 76-69—145
Paul Broadhurst 71-75—146
Tom Byrum 70-76—146
Guy Boros 75-71—146
Mike Goodes 73-74—147
Tom Werkmeister 76-72—148
Chris DiMarco 74-75—149
David Toms 74-75—149
Scott Hoch 73-77—150
Skip Kendall 75-76—151
Wes Short, Jr. 78-73—151
Steve Lowery 75-78—153
Tom Kite 78-77—155

