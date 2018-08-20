Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cheez-It becomes title sponsor of Cactus Bowl

August 20, 2018 1:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Cactus Bowl is now the Cheez-It Bowl.

The multiyear title sponsorship deal was announced Monday.

The Cheez-It Bowl will be played on Dec. 26 at Chase Field, home of baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks in downtown Phoenix.

The Cactus Bowl temporarily moved to Chase Field in 2016 during renovations at Arizona State’s Sun Devil Stadium, site of the game from 2006-15. It is expected to remain at Chase Field through at least 2019.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The bowl game between Pac-12 and Big 12 teams has been played in Arizona since 1989 with a variety of title sponsors, including Motel 6, Buffalo Wild Wings and Insight.com.

Kansas State beat UCLA 35-17 in the 2017 game.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech