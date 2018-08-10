Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chelsea sends striker Batshuayi on loan to Valencia

August 10, 2018 1:51 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi has joined Valencia on a season-long loan.

The 24-year-old Belgium international spent the second half of last season on loan at Borussia Dortmund after Chelsea signed Olivier Giroud from Arsenal to compete with Alvaro Morata for a place in the starting line-up.

Batshuayi scored nine goals in 14 appearances for Dortmund but his spell was cut short in April due to ankle ligament damage.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech