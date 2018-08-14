Chicago Bears sign LB Roquan Smith after holdout

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have signed first-round draft pick Roquan Smith after a holdout by the linebacker over his contract.

A person familiar with the situation said Smith has agreed to a four-year contract that guarantees $18.5 million and includes an $11.5 million signing bonus. The person spoke Monday night on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. The Bears have not disclosed terms.

Smith was the No. 8 overall selection in April’s draft after starring at Georgia.

Smith is the final pick from this year’s NFL draft class to reach an agreement. He and the Bears disagreed over whether the team would be allowed to take back guaranteed bonus money if he was suspended for disciplinary reasons, including a violation of the league’s new rule preventing players from leading with their helmet.

Smith participated in offseason activities, but has been absent since Chicago reported to camp on July 19 and has missed two preseason games. The Bears visit Denver on Saturday.

Chicago has finished last in the NFC North four straight years and fired coach John Fox and replaced him with Matt Nagy after last season.

___

