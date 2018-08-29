Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chief Wahoo protester sentenced in theft of federal funds

August 29, 2018 4:53 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CLEVELAND (AP) — A man who has held protests saying the Cleveland Indians’ Chief Wahoo mascot is racist has been sentenced in federal court for stealing money from federal grants aimed at helping Native Americans.

Robert Roche received four months in prison followed by four months of home confinement on Wednesday. A judge ordered him to pay $77,000 in restitution, the amount he was accused of stealing.

The 71-year-old Roche, of Cleveland, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft from programs receiving federal funds in May.

U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman said in statement the money Roche stole was intended for mental health and wellness programs.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Roche’s attorney wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Major league baseball announced in January that Chief Wahoo will be removed from players’ uniforms starting next year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Government News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech