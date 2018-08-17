Listen Live Sports

...

Chiefs-Falcons Stats

August 17, 2018 10:22 pm
 
Kansas City 0 10 7 11—28
Atlanta 7 7 0 0—14
First Quarter

Atl_Hooper 4 pass from Ryan (Marvin kick), 11:20.

Second Quarter

KC_FG Butker 25, 13:28.

Atl_Ridley 7 pass from Schaub (Marvin kick), 5:00.

KC_Hill 69 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), :17.

Third Quarter

KC_Dieter 27 pass from Henne (Butker kick), 9:52.

Fourth Quarter

KC_FG Butker 49, 10:40.

KC_Niemann 26 interception return (Pringle pass from McGloin), 9:40.

A_71,628.

___

KC Atl
First downs 20 17
Total Net Yards 347 288
Rushes-yards 26-76 26-83
Passing 271 205
Punt Returns 3-38 2-6
Kickoff Returns 3-62 5-102
Interceptions Ret. 1-26 1-0
Comp-Att-Int 25-32-1 17-28-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 2-10 1-4
Punts 3-43.0 3-50.0
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 9-84 5-40
Time of Possession 32:03 27:57

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Kansas City, K.Williams 8-23, Mahomes 2-16, Dar.Williams 6-15, Hunt 7-15, Henne 1-9, McGloin 2-(minus 2). Atlanta, Coleman 5-35, I.Smith 13-34, Schaub 2-5, Ju.Crawford 3-5, M.Williams 2-4, Magee 1-0.

PASSING_Kansas City, Mahomes 8-12-1-138, Henne 8-10-0-85, McGloin 9-10-0-58. Atlanta, Ryan 5-7-0-90, Schaub 7-10-0-75, Benkert 3-8-1-30, Grayson 2-3-0-14.

RECEIVING_Kansas City, Hill 4-87, K.Williams 4-27, Amaro 3-19, Dieter 2-36, Kelce 2-27, Hunt 2-24, Dar.Williams 2-21, Ellis 2-17, Chesson 2-12, Pringle 1-9, Kemp 1-2. Atlanta, Ridley 3-49, Hooper 2-33, Hall 2-27, Ortiz 2-19, Davis 2-13, Saubert 1-24, Gage 1-18, J.Graham 1-11, Hardy 1-7, Sanu 1-5, Magee 1-3.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

