Chiefs Preview Capsule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY CHIEFS (10-7)

New faces: WR Sammy Watkins, RB Kerwynn Williams, RB Damien Williams, QB Chad Henne, TE Tim Wright, CB David Amerson, CB Kendall Fuller, CB Orlando Scandrick, DT Xavier Williams, LB Anthony Hitchens, LB Breeland Speaks, DT Derrick Nnadi, LB Dorian O’Daniel, SS Armani Watts, CB Tremon Smith.

Key losses: QB Alex Smith, RB Charcandrick West, RB Akeem Hunt, RB C.J. Spiller, WR Albert Wilson, FS Ron Parker, CB Terrance Mitchell, CB Marcus Peters, CB Darrelle Revis, CB Kenneth Acker, LB Derrick Johnson, LB Tamba Hali, LB Kevin Pierre-Louis, DT Bennie Logan.

Strengths: Chiefs averaged 375.4 yards offensively last season, fifth best in NFL. KC had second-best turnover differential (plus-15) in league. WR Tyreek Hill gives Chiefs arguably best return unit in NFL. Hill also provides big-play ability on offense. RB Kareem Hunt led NFL in rushing as rookie. Chiefs return OL almost entirely intact. TE Travis Kelce is coming off back-to-back 1,000-yard receiving seasons. PK Harrison Butker was perfect on PATs and 38 of 42 on FGs as rookie. KC has playoff experience having gone four of past five seasons.

Weaknesses: Defensive backfield replacing three starters after trading Peters, releasing Mitchell and injury to FS Dan Sorensen. Chiefs lost leadership of Smith, Johnson and Hali. SS Eric Berry returns from torn Achilles tendon but was sidelined most of camp by heel injury. Watkins has been slow to build chemistry with new QB Patrick Mahomes II throughout camp.

Fantasy Players To Watch: Hill proved last season he is more than special-teams standout, catching 75 passes for 1,183 yards and seven TDs, and now has big-armed QB in Mahomes throwing to him.

Vegas Says: Super Bowl 30-1. Over/under wins 8 ½.

Expectations: Chiefs’ hopes of three straight AFC West titles rest on health, improved defense and Mahomes’ strong right arm. Mahomes has talent to break single-season franchise record for TD passes (Len Dawson, 30 in 1964) but must be aware of INTs. If all breaks right, Chiefs have expectations of making it through divisional round of playoffs for first time since 1994.

