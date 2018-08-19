Listen Live Sports

Chiefs sign CB Scandrick to $1.5M contract for this season

August 19, 2018 12:32 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs have signed veteran cornerback Orlando Scandrick to a contract for this season that could be worth up to $1.5 million, filling an area of need after an offseason overhaul of their secondary.

The longtime Cowboys cornerback signed a $10 million, two-year deal with the Redskins in March. He was released Tuesday and visited the Chiefs this past week.

He fills the roster spot in Kansas City that Robert Golden opened upon release Wednesday.

Scandrick’s signing Sunday comes two days after cornerback Steven Nelson left the Chiefs’ preseason game in Atlanta with a concussion. David Amerson and rookies Tremon Smith and Arrion Springs took over the rest of the way, but there was a noticeable drop in coverage ability.

The Chiefs also are short-handed at safety after Daniel Sorenson fractured a bone in his shin.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

