Coburn appointed interim athletic director at Florida State

August 22, 2018 11:26 am
 
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — David Coburn has been named Florida State’s interim athletic director.

University President John Thrasher announced the move Wednesday. Coburn will lead the department during a search for a replacement for Stan Wilcox, who announced Monday that he was leaving to take a position with the NCAA.

Wilcox had been FSU’s athletic director since 2013.

Coburn has been at Florida State since 2012 and is Thrasher’s chief of staff. Before coming to the university, he held a variety of positions in Florida’s legislative branch, including as the director of planning and budgeting for Gov. Lawton Chiles from 1992-94.

