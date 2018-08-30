Colts-Bengals Stats

|Indianapolis
|0
|7
|7
|13—27
|Cincinnati
|7
|13
|3
|3—26
|First Quarter
Cin_Carson 1 run (J.Brown kick), 6:44.
Ind_Pascal 2 pass from Brissett (Badgley kick), 12:11.
Cin_Walton 1 run (kick failed), 8:25.
Cin_Malone 20 pass from Driskel (J.Brown kick), :02.
Ind_Oliver 2 run (Badgley kick), 11:33.
Cin_FG J.Brown 21, 6:16.
Cin_FG J.Brown 21, 12:58.
Ind_Swoope 7 pass from P.Walker (Badgley kick), 6:06.
Ind_Hamilton 28 pass from P.Walker (pass failed), 1:12.
A_39,520.
___
|Ind
|Cin
|First downs
|27
|22
|Total Net Yards
|429
|313
|Rushes-yards
|25-107
|33-105
|Passing
|322
|208
|Punt Returns
|1-16
|1-0
|Kickoff Returns
|4-101
|2-30
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|1-10
|Comp-Att-Int
|27-43-1
|23-38-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|1-9
|1-4
|Punts
|3-43.7
|6-47.5
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-2
|2-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-86
|8-75
|Time of Possession
|30:12
|29:48
___
RUSHING_Indianapolis, Michael 5-41, Oliver 10-33, P.Walker 4-20, Turbin 5-12, Brissett 1-1. Cincinnati, Hill 8-38, Flowers 8-23, Walton 10-17, Whitfield 1-13, Driskel 1-7, Carson 4-5, Woodside 1-2.
PASSING_Indianapolis, Brissett 8-12-0-68, P.Walker 19-31-1-263. Cincinnati, Barkley 0-3-0-0, Driskel 14-20-0-116, Woodside 9-15-0-96.
RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Oliver 5-48, Hamilton 3-62, Travis 3-48, K.Williams 3-35, Pascal 3-33, Fountain 3-32, Swoope 3-23, Jones 2-23, Michael 1-20, Ishmael 1-7. Cincinnati, Schreck 6-51, Carson 4-23, Malone 2-48, Tate 2-33, Whitfield 2-17, D.Boyd 2-13, Hill 2-10, Flowers 1-8, Walton 1-5, Bohringer 1-4.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
