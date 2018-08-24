Listen Live Sports

Colts down to 3 quarterbacks after injured Kaaya waived

August 24, 2018 11:27 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed cornerback Juante Baldwin and placed quarterback Brad Kaaya on the waived-injured list.

Kaaya did not play in Monday night’s loss to Baltimore and missed practice with a back injury Thursday. If he clears waivers, he will revert to the injured reserve list.

The absence of Kaaya leaves Indy (1-1) with only three quarterbacks available for Saturday’s game against San Francisco — starter Andrew Luck, last year’s starter Jacoby Brissett and Phillip Walker, who spent last preseason with the Colts before he was released.

Baldwin returns to the Colts after being released late last month. He was signed as an undrafted rookie out of Pittsburg State in mid-June.

