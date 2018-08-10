Colts-Seahawks Stats

Indianapolis 3 6 3 7—19 Seattle 7 0 3 7—17 First Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 33, 9:22.

Sea_Vannett 5 pass from R.Wilson (Janikowski kick), 3:00.

Second Quarter

Ind_FG Vinatieri 51, 13:37.

Ind_FG Vinatieri 45, :25.

Third Quarter

Sea_FG Myers 43, 7:32.

Ind_FG Badgley 34, 1:31.

Fourth Quarter

Ind_Daniels 10 pass from P.Walker (Badgley kick), 10:42.

Sea_Ivie 0 fumble return (Janikowski kick), 3:15.

A_68,418.

___

Ind Sea First downs 18 12 Total Net Yards 265 195 Rushes-yards 33-76 22-87 Passing 189 108 Punt Returns 5-15 2-(minu Kickoff Returns 1-6 4-110 Interceptions Ret. 1-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 20-29-0 18-23-1 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-22 4-34 Punts 4-42.0 6-48.2 Fumbles-Lost 7-1 1-0 Penalties-Yards 5-45 12-98 Time of Possession 32:44 27:16

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indianapolis, Turbin 6-27, Wilkins 6-21, Michael 3-12, Mack 4-9, Hines 3-7, P.Walker 4-5, Luck 1-1, Kaaya 6-(minus 6). Seattle, Carson 4-26, M.Davis 6-25, Penny 8-16, R.Wilson 2-14, McGough 1-7, McKissic 1-(minus 1).

PASSING_Indianapolis, Luck 6-9-0-64, Brissett 6-8-0-35, P.Walker 5-8-0-88, Kaaya 3-4-0-24. Seattle, R.Wilson 4-5-0-43, A.Davis 4-5-1-51, McGough 10-13-0-48.

RECEIVING_Indianapolis, Williams 3-46, Mack 2-23, Turbin 2-18, Brent 2-18, Rogers 2-16, Pascal 1-32, Daniels 1-10, Ishmael 1-10, Doyle 1-9, Hilton 1-8, Wilkins 1-7, S.Jones 1-7, Cain 1-4, Michael 1-3. Seattle, McKissic 3-14, D.Moore 2-35, Vannett 2-20, Dissly 2-19, Penny 2-7, Madden 2-6, M.Davis 2-3, Stringfellow 1-15, Lockett 1-14, J.Brown 1-9.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

