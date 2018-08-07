Competitor dies in swim leg of Boulder Ironman triathlon

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — An athlete died a day after being pulled from the water during the Boulder Ironman 70.3 triathlon in Colorado. It was the third death in four years of Ironman competitions in Boulder.

A witness, physician Donald Cain from Wisconsin, told the Daily Camera in Boulder that a man was pulled from the water on Saturday.

Ironman officials said the athlete died Sunday evening. The athlete was not identified.

A 70.3 triathlon, or half Ironman, involves swimming 1.2 miles (1.9 kilometers), biking 56 miles (90 kilometers) and running 13.1 miles (21 kilometers).

Advertisement

Michelle Walters, 34, of McCook, Nebraska, died after being struck by a vehicle during Boulder’s 2016 Ironman race while 40-year-old Brian Godlove of Fairfax, Virginia, died three days after a 2015 race from dehydration and muscle tissue breakdown.

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.