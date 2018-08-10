Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Corinthians rejects striker after reaction to assault case

August 10, 2018 2:37 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazilian team Corinthians has decided against signing a 19-year-old striker accused of assaulting a former girlfriend after supporters complained.

The Sao Paulo-based club said in a statement that Sport Recife’s Juninho would not be arriving “because of numerous protests by female and male fans.”

Juninho was in Sao Paulo to conclude the deal when the club issued the statement. He is accused of assaulting and threatening a former girlfriend last year, but denies the claims.

Corinthians said it was giving up on the deal because “the feminist cause overtakes any other considerations.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech