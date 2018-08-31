Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Court upholds late Ohio State player’s false arrest claim

August 31, 2018 12:03 am
 
< a min read
Share       

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The widow of a former Ohio State football star says police used excessive force arresting her late husband, and a federal appeals court is allowing her lawsuit to proceed.

Jim Stillwagon was a former Ohio State University captain and member of the 1968 national championship team who died earlier this year. Four years ago, he was acquitted of all criminal charges stemming from a September 2012 road rage incident in Delaware in central Ohio.

Stillwagon’s widow, Effie, says in a lawsuit that Delaware police altered facts and suppressed and destroyed evidence to pursue their investigation.

A judge ruled in favor of most of her claims, and the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling Aug. 24.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Attorneys representing Delaware and the police department didn’t return messages seeking comment.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech