Cowboys G Marcus Martin out, DT Maliek Collins set to return

August 13, 2018 7:22 pm
 
OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys have placed guard Marcus Martin on injured reserve with a toe ailment and taken defensive tackle Maliek Collins off the physically unable to perform list following offseason surgery for a broken foot.

Martin was injured in the preseason opener at San Francisco on Thursday. The fifth-year pro was among those battling for a backup job after signing a one-year deal with Dallas as a free agent.

Collins, who broke his left foot during an offseason practice in May, passed his physical Monday. The 2016 third-round pick has started 30 of 32 games for the Cowboys and is expected to be ready for the opener Sept. 9 at Carolina.

The Cowboys waived injured receiver Marchie Murdock and signed receiver Darren Carrington. Because of Martin’s injury, the Cowboys added guard Jacob Alsadek.

Dallas breaks California camp Friday before its first home preseason game Saturday against Cincinnati.

___

