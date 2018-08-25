Listen Live Sports

Croizet, Russell help Sporting KC beat Minnesota United 2-0

August 25, 2018 11:15 pm
 
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Yohan Croizet scored his second MLS goal and Johnny Russell had two assists to help Sporting Kansas City beat Minnesota United 2-0 on Saturday night.

Tim Melia had eight saves in his fourth consecutive shutout and career-best 11th of the season. Sporting (13-6-6) has won four games in a row and hasn’t allowed a goal since a 3-2 loss to FC Dallas on July 28.

Croizet replaced starter Felipe Gutierrez at halftime and then opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Russell tapped it to Croizet near the top of the area where he turned a ripped a right-footer inside the near post.

Diego Rubio took a feed from Russell, cut right to evade a defender and then rolled it into the net to make it 2-0 in the 62nd.

Minnesota (9-15-2) is winless in its last five games, including four losses.

