Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado to allow stadium-wide alcohol sales again

August 17, 2018 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Colorado will allow alcohol sales in the general concourse areas at Folsom Field for the first time in more than two decades.

The university said Friday that after a four-year trial of limited beer and wine sales through “beer gardens,” the sales will be extended to the concourse areas. The university introduced the same policy at basketball and volleyball games at the CU Events Center last season.

The school will stop alcohol sales at the end of the third quarter.

“We are always looking for ways to improve the fan experience. Being able to bring drinks back to the seating areas is a request we have heard for some time,” athletic director Rick George said in a school release. “We wanted to do this in a phased approach to ensure responsible behavior and safety. We are also seeing many of our peers offer this amenity, so in some ways we are catching up to what’s becoming a more common practice at collegiate sporting events.”

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

Information from: Daily Camera, http://www.dailycamera.com/

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech