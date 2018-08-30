Cubs 5, Braves 4

Chicago Atlanta ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Mrphy 2b 5 0 0 0 Acuna cf 5 2 3 0 Strop p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 0 J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 3 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0 Zobrist rf-2b 4 1 2 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 Heyward cf 2 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 Almora cf 1 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 Cntrras c 4 0 1 2 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 Schwrbr lf 3 1 1 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0 Mntgmry p 2 0 1 0 Duda ph 1 0 0 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 L Stlla ph 1 1 1 2 Venters p 0 0 0 0 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Incarte ph 1 0 0 0 J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0 Edwrds p 0 0 0 0 I.Happ ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 Totals 34 5 6 4 Totals 34 4 9 4

Chicago 021 002 000—5 Atlanta 001 030 000—4

E_Albies (9). LOB_Chicago 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Zobrist (23), Contreras (24), Suzuki (21). 3B_F.Freeman (4). HR_La Stella (1). CS_Acuna (4). SF_Suzuki (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Montgomery 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 6 Kintzler W,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Chavez H,5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Wilson H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Edwards Jr. H,20 1 0 0 0 0 0 Strop S,11-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 Atlanta Foltynewicz L,10-9 6 6 5 4 2 5 Winkler 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Venters 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Heyward), by Montgomery (Camargo).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_37,603 (41,149).

