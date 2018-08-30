Listen Live Sports

Cubs 5, Braves 4

August 30, 2018 10:36 pm
 
Chicago Atlanta
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy 2b 5 0 0 0 Acuna cf 5 2 3 0
Strop p 0 0 0 0 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 0
J.Baez ss 4 0 0 0 F.Frman 1b 4 1 2 3
Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 Mrkakis rf 4 0 0 0
Zobrist rf-2b 4 1 2 0 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1
Heyward cf 2 1 0 0 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0
Almora cf 1 0 0 0 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0
Cntrras c 4 0 1 2 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0
Schwrbr lf 3 1 1 0 Fltynwc p 2 0 0 0
Mntgmry p 2 0 1 0 Duda ph 1 0 0 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 Winkler p 0 0 0 0
L Stlla ph 1 1 1 2 Venters p 0 0 0 0
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 Incarte ph 1 0 0 0
J.Wlson p 0 0 0 0
Edwrds p 0 0 0 0
I.Happ ph-rf 1 0 0 0
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0
Totals 34 5 6 4 Totals 34 4 9 4
Chicago 021 002 000—5
Atlanta 001 030 000—4

E_Albies (9). LOB_Chicago 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Zobrist (23), Contreras (24), Suzuki (21). 3B_F.Freeman (4). HR_La Stella (1). CS_Acuna (4). SF_Suzuki (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Montgomery 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 6
Kintzler W,2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Chavez H,5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2
Wilson H,12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Edwards Jr. H,20 1 0 0 0 0 0
Strop S,11-15 1 0 0 0 0 0
Atlanta
Foltynewicz L,10-9 6 6 5 4 2 5
Winkler 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Venters 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_by Foltynewicz (Heyward), by Montgomery (Camargo).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_37,603 (41,149).

