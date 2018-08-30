Cubs 5, Braves 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Strop p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Baez ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.294
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Zobrist rf-2b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Heyward cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Almora cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.266
|Schwarber lf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|Montgomery p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.115
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|a-La Stella ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.268
|Chavez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Wilson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Edwards Jr. p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Happ ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Bote 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Totals
|34
|5
|6
|4
|2
|7
|Atlanta
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Acuna cf
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Camargo 3b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.275
|Freeman 1b
|4
|1
|2
|3
|0
|1
|.311
|Markakis rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.308
|Suzuki c
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.262
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.275
|Duvall lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.195
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.245
|Foltynewicz p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.063
|b-Duda ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Winkler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Inciarte ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.258
|Totals
|34
|4
|9
|4
|1
|9
|Chicago
|021
|002
|000—5
|6
|0
|Atlanta
|001
|030
|000—4
|9
|1
a-homered for Kintzler in the 6th. b-flied out for Foltynewicz in the 6th. c-flied out for Edwards Jr. in the 9th. d-popped out for Venters in the 9th.
E_Albies (9). LOB_Chicago 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Zobrist (23), Contreras (24), Suzuki (21). 3B_Freeman (4). HR_La Stella (1), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Contreras 2 (46), La Stella 2 (19), Freeman 3 (81), Suzuki (40). CS_Acuna (4). SF_Suzuki.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Murphy, Montgomery 2); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Foltynewicz). RISP_Chicago 1 for 7; Atlanta 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_Contreras.
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Montgomery
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|6
|66
|3.82
|Kintzler, W, 2-3
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|4.47
|Chavez, H, 5
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.82
|Wilson, H, 12
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|3.02
|Edwards Jr., H, 20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|2.20
|Strop, S, 11-15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
|Atlanta
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Foltynewicz, L, 10-9
|6
|6
|5
|4
|2
|5
|98
|2.80
|Winkler
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|2.43
|Venters
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.42
Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 1-1, Wilson 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Heyward), Montgomery (Camargo).
Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.
T_2:42. A_37,603 (41,149).
