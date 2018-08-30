Listen Live Sports

Cubs 5, Braves 4

August 30, 2018 10:36 pm
 
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Murphy 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .301
Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294
Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .280
Zobrist rf-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314
Heyward cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .275
Almora cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294
Contreras c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .266
Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238
Montgomery p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .115
Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
a-La Stella ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .268
Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Happ ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258
Totals 34 5 6 4 2 7
Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Acuna cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .291
Camargo 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .275
Freeman 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .311
Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308
Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .262
Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275
Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195
Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245
Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063
b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258
Totals 34 4 9 4 1 9
Chicago 021 002 000—5 6 0
Atlanta 001 030 000—4 9 1

a-homered for Kintzler in the 6th. b-flied out for Foltynewicz in the 6th. c-flied out for Edwards Jr. in the 9th. d-popped out for Venters in the 9th.

E_Albies (9). LOB_Chicago 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Zobrist (23), Contreras (24), Suzuki (21). 3B_Freeman (4). HR_La Stella (1), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Contreras 2 (46), La Stella 2 (19), Freeman 3 (81), Suzuki (40). CS_Acuna (4). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Murphy, Montgomery 2); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Foltynewicz). RISP_Chicago 1 for 7; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_Contreras.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Montgomery 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 6 66 3.82
Kintzler, W, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.47
Chavez, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.82
Wilson, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.02
Edwards Jr., H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.20
Strop, S, 11-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.45
Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Foltynewicz, L, 10-9 6 6 5 4 2 5 98 2.80
Winkler 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.43
Venters 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.42

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 1-1, Wilson 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Heyward), Montgomery (Camargo).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_37,603 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

