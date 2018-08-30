Cubs 5, Braves 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .301 Strop p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Baez ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .294 Rizzo 1b 3 1 0 0 1 0 .280 Zobrist rf-2b 4 1 2 0 0 1 .314 Heyward cf 2 1 0 0 0 0 .275 Almora cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .294 Contreras c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .266 Schwarber lf 3 1 1 0 1 0 .238 Montgomery p 2 0 1 0 0 1 .115 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — a-La Stella ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .268 Chavez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Wilson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Edwards Jr. p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Happ ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Bote 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .258 Totals 34 5 6 4 2 7

Atlanta AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Acuna cf 5 2 3 0 0 1 .291 Camargo 3b 3 1 2 0 0 0 .275 Freeman 1b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .311 Markakis rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .308 Suzuki c 3 0 1 1 0 1 .262 Albies 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .275 Duvall lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .195 Swanson ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .245 Foltynewicz p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .063 b-Duda ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Winkler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Venters p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Inciarte ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .258 Totals 34 4 9 4 1 9

Chicago 021 002 000—5 6 0 Atlanta 001 030 000—4 9 1

a-homered for Kintzler in the 6th. b-flied out for Foltynewicz in the 6th. c-flied out for Edwards Jr. in the 9th. d-popped out for Venters in the 9th.

E_Albies (9). LOB_Chicago 5, Atlanta 6. 2B_Zobrist (23), Contreras (24), Suzuki (21). 3B_Freeman (4). HR_La Stella (1), off Foltynewicz. RBIs_Contreras 2 (46), La Stella 2 (19), Freeman 3 (81), Suzuki (40). CS_Acuna (4). SF_Suzuki.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Murphy, Montgomery 2); Atlanta 2 (Markakis, Foltynewicz). RISP_Chicago 1 for 7; Atlanta 2 for 7.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Contreras.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Montgomery 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 6 66 3.82 Kintzler, W, 2-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 6 4.47 Chavez, H, 5 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 16 2.82 Wilson, H, 12 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 11 3.02 Edwards Jr., H, 20 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 2.20 Strop, S, 11-15 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.45 Atlanta IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Foltynewicz, L, 10-9 6 6 5 4 2 5 98 2.80 Winkler 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 18 2.43 Venters 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 15 2.42

Inherited runners-scored_Kintzler 1-1, Wilson 1-0. HBP_Foltynewicz (Heyward), Montgomery (Camargo).

Umpires_Home, Bruce Dreckman; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Fairchild; Third, Kerwin Danley.

T_2:42. A_37,603 (41,149).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.