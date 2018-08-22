Cubs 8, Tigers 2

|Chicago
|Detroit
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|D.Mrphy 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|Cndlrio 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Kntzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Iglss ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Baez ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|Cstllns rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|Goodrum 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Zobrist dh-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|V.Mrtin dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|Mahtook lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Almora cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Adduci ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bote 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|J.McCnn c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cntrras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Ro.Rdrg 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|I.Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|Chicago
|000
|031
|004—8
|Detroit
|010
|000
|010—2
E_Goodrum (11), Rizzo (7). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR_J.Baez (26), Rizzo (20), Bote (4).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Chicago
|Lester W,14-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Cishek H,20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Edwards Jr. H,18
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Strop H,8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Detroit
|Liriano L,3-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|Farmer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Stumpf
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Alcantara
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:26. A_28,286 (41,297).
