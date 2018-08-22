Cubs 8, Tigers 2

Chicago Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0 Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0 J.Baez ss 5 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 4 0 3 0 Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0 Almora cf 4 1 2 0 Adduci ph-1b 0 0 0 1 Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0 Cntrras c 2 1 1 1 Ro.Rdrg 1b-2b 4 0 1 1 I.Happ lf 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 2 8 2

Chicago 000 031 004—8 Detroit 010 000 010—2

E_Goodrum (11), Rizzo (7). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR_J.Baez (26), Rizzo (20), Bote (4).

IP H R ER BB SO Chicago Lester W,14-5 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 3 Cishek H,20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 Edwards Jr. H,18 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 Strop H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 Detroit Liriano L,3-9 5 1-3 7 4 4 2 3 Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Stumpf 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Alcantara 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:26. A_28,286 (41,297).

