Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs 8, Tigers 2

August 22, 2018 11:08 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Chicago Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
D.Mrphy 2b 5 1 2 1 Cndlrio 3b 4 1 1 0
Kntzler p 0 0 0 0 J.Iglss ss 4 0 1 0
J.Baez ss 5 1 2 3 Cstllns rf 4 0 3 0
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 Goodrum 2b-lf 4 0 1 0
Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 V.Mrtin dh 4 1 1 0
Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0
Almora cf 4 1 2 0 Adduci ph-1b 0 0 0 1
Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 J.McCnn c 4 0 0 0
Cntrras c 2 1 1 1 Ro.Rdrg 1b-2b 4 0 1 1
I.Happ lf 4 1 1 0 V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0
Totals 37 8 11 8 Totals 34 2 8 2
Chicago 000 031 004—8
Detroit 010 000 010—2

E_Goodrum (11), Rizzo (7). DP_Chicago 1, Detroit 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR_J.Baez (26), Rizzo (20), Bote (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester W,14-5 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 3
Cishek H,20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
Edwards Jr. H,18 1-3 1 1 0 1 0
Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0
Strop H,8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1
Detroit
Liriano L,3-9 5 1-3 7 4 4 2 3
Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
Stumpf 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Alcantara 1-3 3 4 4 1 0
Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.

Advertisement

T_3:26. A_28,286 (41,297).

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech