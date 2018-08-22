Cubs 8, Tigers 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Murphy 2b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Kintzler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Baez ss
|5
|1
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.292
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.267
|Zobrist dh-2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.304
|Heyward rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Almora cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.301
|Bote 3b
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|.283
|Contreras c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.267
|Happ lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.240
|Totals
|37
|8
|11
|8
|4
|4
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Candelario 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.229
|Iglesias ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Goodrum 2b-lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Martinez dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.253
|Mahtook lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.185
|a-Adduci ph-1b
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.281
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.222
|Rodriguez 1b-2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.200
|Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.229
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|3
|6
|Chicago
|000
|031
|004—8
|11
|1
|Detroit
|010
|000
|010—2
|8
|1
a-walked for Mahtook in the 8th.
E_Rizzo (7), Goodrum (11). LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR_Bote (4), off Liriano; Baez (26), off Alcantara; Rizzo (20), off Alcantara. RBIs_Murphy (30), Baez 3 (92), Rizzo (80), Bote 2 (20), Contreras (42), Rodriguez (8), Adduci (10).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Contreras, Happ); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Mahtook, McCann 2, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Detroit 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Rizzo, Goodrum.
DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Murphy, Rizzo); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Rodriguez).
|Chicago
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester, W, 14-5
|5
|2-3
|7
|1
|1
|1
|3
|100
|3.64
|Cishek, H, 20
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|1.71
|Edwards Jr., H, 18
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|13
|2.40
|J.Wilson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|3.15
|Strop, H, 8
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|2.44
|Kintzler
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|3.62
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Liriano, L, 3-9
|5
|1-3
|7
|4
|4
|2
|3
|88
|4.82
|Farmer
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|4.42
|Stumpf
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|23
|6.28
|A.Wilson
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|3.99
|Alcantara
|1-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|0
|18
|2.50
|Coleman
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.46
J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, J.Wilson 2-0, Strop 3-1, Farmer 1-1.
Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.
T_3:26. A_28,286 (41,297).
