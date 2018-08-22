Cubs 8, Tigers 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Murphy 2b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .303 Kintzler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Baez ss 5 1 2 3 0 0 .292 Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 1 0 0 .267 Zobrist dh-2b 5 1 1 0 0 0 .304 Heyward rf 5 0 0 0 0 1 .274 Almora cf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .301 Bote 3b 2 1 1 2 2 0 .283 Contreras c 2 1 1 1 2 1 .267 Happ lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .240 Totals 37 8 11 8 4 4

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Candelario 3b 4 1 1 0 1 0 .229 Iglesias ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .267 Castellanos rf 4 0 3 0 0 0 .292 Goodrum 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Martinez dh 4 1 1 0 0 0 .253 Mahtook lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .185 a-Adduci ph-1b 0 0 0 1 1 0 .281 McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .222 Rodriguez 1b-2b 4 0 1 1 0 2 .200 Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .229 Totals 34 2 8 2 3 6

Chicago 000 031 004—8 11 1 Detroit 010 000 010—2 8 1

a-walked for Mahtook in the 8th.

E_Rizzo (7), Goodrum (11). LOB_Chicago 6, Detroit 8. 2B_Zobrist (21), Almora (23), Castellanos (35). HR_Bote (4), off Liriano; Baez (26), off Alcantara; Rizzo (20), off Alcantara. RBIs_Murphy (30), Baez 3 (92), Rizzo (80), Bote 2 (20), Contreras (42), Rodriguez (8), Adduci (10).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 2 (Contreras, Happ); Detroit 5 (Goodrum, Mahtook, McCann 2, Reyes). RISP_Chicago 3 for 8; Detroit 1 for 10.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Heyward. GIDP_Rizzo, Goodrum.

DP_Chicago 1 (Baez, Murphy, Rizzo); Detroit 1 (Goodrum, Iglesias, Rodriguez).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester, W, 14-5 5 2-3 7 1 1 1 3 100 3.64 Cishek, H, 20 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 18 1.71 Edwards Jr., H, 18 1-3 1 1 0 1 0 13 2.40 J.Wilson 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 3.15 Strop, H, 8 2-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 2.44 Kintzler 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 3.62 Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Liriano, L, 3-9 5 1-3 7 4 4 2 3 88 4.82 Farmer 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 19 4.42 Stumpf 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 23 6.28 A.Wilson 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 3.99 Alcantara 1-3 3 4 4 1 0 18 2.50 Coleman 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 7 3.46

J.Wilson pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

Inherited runners-scored_Cishek 2-0, J.Wilson 2-0, Strop 3-1, Farmer 1-1.

Umpires_Home, Alfonso Marquez; First, James Hoye; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Sean Barber.

T_3:26. A_28,286 (41,297).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.