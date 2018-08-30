Listen Live Sports

Cubs CF Heyward goes out with injury after diving for liner

August 30, 2018 10:06 pm
 
ATLANTA (AP) — Chicago Cubs center fielder Jason Heyward had to leave a game against the Atlanta Braves after diving for a liner by Freddie Freeman .

Heyward went out with tightness in his right hamstring. The team said he is still being evaluated.

Heyward was able to walk off the field, getting a hug from former teammate Freeman on his way to the Cubs dugout .

Albert Amora Jr. took over in center.

Heyward failed to knock down Freeman’s hit, which rolled all the way to the wall for a two-run triple that tied Thursday night’s game at 3.

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

