Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cubs’ Darvish looks ready to go on rehab assignment

August 14, 2018 2:02 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs expect Yu Darvish to go on a minor league rehab assignment, assuming he experiences no setbacks after pitching a simulated game on Tuesday.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein says the Japanese right-hander is “just about ready for the next step” after throwing about 55 pitches. The Cubs will see how he feels on Wednesday.

Sidelined because of triceps and elbow injuries, Darvish has not pitched since he won at Cincinnati on May 20. He is 1-3 with a 4.95 ERA in eight starts after signing a $126 million, six-year deal with the Cubs in February.

___

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

For more AP baseball coverage: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech