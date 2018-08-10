Listen Live Sports

Cubs’ Maddon ejected from game against Nationals

August 10, 2018 5:05 pm
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Cubs manager Joe Maddon has been ejected from Chicago’s game against the Washington Nationals.

Maddon got tossed during the seventh inning Friday for arguing an interference call against Willson Contreras running out a ground ball. The Cubs appeared to have runners on second and third after Kyle Schwarber led off with a single and third baseman Anthony Rendon threw wildly to first after fielding Contreras’ slow roller.

When Contreras got called out for interference, that set off Maddon. He came out to argue with plate umpire Bill Miller and went to first to demonstrate his point after getting tossed.

The ejection was Maddon’s second this season.

