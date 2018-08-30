Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

D-backs add 4th catcher with acquisition of Stewart

August 30, 2018 9:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks have acquired catcher Chris Stewart from the Atlanta Braves.

Friday’s move bolsters Arizona’s catching depth and gives the team a fourth player at the position.

The deal calls for the Braves to receive cash or a player to be named later.

Stewart appeared in just five games for the Braves, all early in the season. He played in 47 games with Triple-A Gwinnett, batting .219 in 156 plate appearances. Atlanta acquired Rene Rivera from the Angels on Wednesday to serve as a backup catcher.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Stewart joins catchers John Ryan Murphy, Jeff Mathis and Alex Avila.

“The more depth you have inside your system is going to give you maneuverability,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech