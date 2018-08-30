Listen Live Sports

Dawkins says he gave up football because of mental health

August 30, 2018 6:04 pm
 
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Former Indiana and Arizona quarterback Brandon Dawkins says he gave up football because he needed to deal with his “deteriorating” mental health.

Dawkins told Hoosiers coach Tom Allen on Sunday he was leaving the program after enrolling in school this summer as a graduate transfer from Arizona. He lost the starting job to Peyton Ramsey.

Dawkins had not provided a public explanation until writing a post Wednesday night on Instagram.

In it he explained he needed a “take a break from the game.” Dawkins indicated he also had lost the “joy” he felt playing the sport over the past couple of seasons and needed to take care of himself.

He thanked the psychology teams he worked with at both Indiana and Arizona.

