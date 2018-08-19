Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

DC United stays hot, beats 10-man Revolution 2-0

August 19, 2018 10:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored early and Zoltan Stieber added a late goal to help D.C. United win its third in a row, 2-0 over the 10-man New England Revolution on Sunday night.

Acosta opened the scoring for United (7-9-6) in the 13th minute, finishing Paul Arriola’s cross with a left-footed shot that got through with a deflection off the goalkeeper.

New England (7-9-8) went down a man in the 73rd minute when Scott Caldwell was shown his second yellow card, both for unsporting behavior.

Stieber made it 2-0 in the 89th minute on a breakaway sprung by Junior Moreno’s long ball up the middle.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

D.C. United is 5-1-2 since opening Audi Field on July 14. The Revs are winless in their last seven and have lost five of the last six.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech