De Jong gets 1st Netherlands call-up, Sneijder gets last

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has called up midfielder Frenkie de Jong for the first time for a friendly against Peru and a UEFA Nations League match against World Cup champion France.

While 21-year-old De Jong, who says he plans to remain with Ajax this season despite reported interest from Barcelona, joins the Dutch squad for the first time, veteran Wesley Sneijder got his final call-up Friday.

Sneijder will play his record 134th match for the Netherlands against Peru on Sept. 6 in Amsterdam. Three days later, the team faces France in Saint-Denis.

Koeman is rebuilding his squad after the Netherlands failed to qualify for the last two major international tournaments. His 25-man roster includes Liverpool players Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum as well as 19-year-old Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt.

