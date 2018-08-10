Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Detroit Grand Prix to run for at least 3 more years

August 10, 2018 10:58 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Grand Prix will run on Belle Isle for at least three more years.

Michigan’s Department of Natural and race organizers announced an agreement on Friday that includes an option to extend the deal through 2023. The previous deal expired after this year’s race.

The contract cuts down the time the Detroit Grand Prix has access to the island to 60 days in 2019. It previously had 84 days to set up the race track and take it down.

The state will get an annual fee of $325,000 after being paid $200,00 per year. The Detroit Grand Prix will give $125,000 per year for island improvements.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Detroit Grand Prix has run on Belle Isle since 2012.

___

More AP Auto Racing: : https://apnews.com/tag/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech