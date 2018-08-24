Listen Live Sports

Dettori leads Stradivarius to $1.28m bonus

August 24, 2018 6:01 pm
 
YORK, England (AP) — Frankie Dettori rode 4-11 favorite Stradivarius to victory in the 2-mile Lonsdale Cup Stakes on Friday, a win that earned owner Bjorn Nielsen, trainer John Gosden and the 4-year-old colt’s stable staff a 1 million pounds ($1.28 million) windfall.

The bonus prize money was on offer for a four-race sweep that also included the Yorkshire Cup in May, the Ascot Gold Cup in June and the Goodwood Cup earlier this month.

Dettori produced his trademark flying dismount after Stradivarius’s latest win.

“I didn’t feel the horse was as good today as at Ascot, only his courage and class got him through,” Dettori said. “Show me the money!”

