The Associated Press
 
Devils re-sign defenseman Steven Santini to 3-year deal

August 14, 2018 11:08 am
 
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have re-signed defenseman Steven Santini to a three-year, $4.25 million contract.

General manager Ray Shero said Tuesday that Santini will earn $1.1 million this season, $1.5 million the next and $1.65 million in 2020-21.

Santini split last season between New Jersey and Binghamton of the AHL. He had two goals and eight assists in 36 games in New Jersey. The Devils were 21-8-7 with him in the lineup.

