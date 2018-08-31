Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Souza Jr. rf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Pollock cf
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.266
|Goldschmidt 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.303
|Escobar 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|Ahmed ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Marte 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|Murphy c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.207
|Ray p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.094
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Jay ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.279
|Diekman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|e-Walker ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.185
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|37
|3
|10
|3
|0
|12
|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Dozier 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Turner 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.308
|Machado ss
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.304
|Kemp lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Hernandez 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|b-Bellinger ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.243
|Puig rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|Barnes c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|Ferguson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Floro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.107
|a-Muncy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.258
|Baez p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|d-Grandal ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.241
|Totals
|32
|1
|8
|1
|2
|15
|Arizona
|000
|030
|000—3
|10
|1
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|000—1
|8
|0
a-struck out for Hill in the 5th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 7th. e-lined out for Diekman in the 8th.
E_Goldschmidt (4). LOB_Arizona 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Souza Jr. (15). HR_Peralta (26), off Hill; Machado (33), off Ray. RBIs_Peralta 3 (74), Machado (88).
Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt, Ray, Walker 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Puig 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.
LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Turner, Kemp.
DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ray, W, 4-2
|5
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|9
|106
|4.55
|Ziegler, H, 13
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|4.21
|Diekman, H, 15
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|3.74
|Hirano, H, 30
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|2.09
|Chafin, H, 16
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.06
|Boxberger, S, 31-37
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|9
|3.45
|Los Angeles
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 6-5
|5
|6
|3
|3
|0
|7
|89
|3.59
|Baez
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|23
|3.30
|Ferguson
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.43
|Floro
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|2.33
HBP_Hill 2 (Escobar,Escobar). WP_Ray.
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.
T_3:14. A_45,150 (56,000).
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.