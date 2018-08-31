Diamondbacks 3, Dodgers 1

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Souza Jr. rf 5 0 2 0 0 2 .246 Pollock cf 5 1 0 0 0 1 .266 Goldschmidt 1b 5 0 2 0 0 1 .291 Peralta lf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .303 Escobar 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .276 Ahmed ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .245 Marte 2b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .252 Murphy c 4 0 0 0 0 4 .207 Ray p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .094 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Jay ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .279 Diekman p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — e-Walker ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .185 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 37 3 10 3 0 12

Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Dozier 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .228 Turner 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .308 Machado ss 3 1 2 1 1 0 .304 Kemp lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .283 Hernandez 1b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .234 b-Bellinger ph-1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .243 Puig rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .261 Barnes c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .200 Ferguson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Floro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .107 a-Muncy ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .258 Baez p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 d-Grandal ph-c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .241 Totals 32 1 8 1 2 15

Arizona 000 030 000—3 10 1 Los Angeles 000 001 000—1 8 0

a-struck out for Hill in the 5th. b-lined out for Hernandez in the 6th. c-grounded out for Ziegler in the 7th. d-struck out for Baez in the 7th. e-lined out for Diekman in the 8th.

E_Goldschmidt (4). LOB_Arizona 9, Los Angeles 6. 2B_Souza Jr. (15). HR_Peralta (26), off Hill; Machado (33), off Ray. RBIs_Peralta 3 (74), Machado (88).

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 4 (Goldschmidt, Ray, Walker 2); Los Angeles 3 (Hernandez, Puig 2). RISP_Arizona 2 for 10; Los Angeles 0 for 5.

LIDP_Bellinger. GIDP_Turner, Kemp.

DP_Arizona 3 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt), (Goldschmidt), (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ray, W, 4-2 5 1-3 4 1 1 2 9 106 4.55 Ziegler, H, 13 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 7 4.21 Diekman, H, 15 1 1 0 0 0 3 15 3.74 Hirano, H, 30 1 2 0 0 0 0 12 2.09 Chafin, H, 16 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.06 Boxberger, S, 31-37 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 9 3.45 Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 6-5 5 6 3 3 0 7 89 3.59 Baez 2 1 0 0 0 3 23 3.30 Ferguson 1 3 0 0 0 2 26 3.43 Floro 1 0 0 0 0 0 10 2.33

HBP_Hill 2 (Escobar,Escobar). WP_Ray.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Tom Hallion; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Adam Hamari.

T_3:14. A_45,150 (56,000).

