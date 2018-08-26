Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 2

|Seattle
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Haniger cf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Cano 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.282
|Segura ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.314
|Span lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Seager 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.221
|Gamel rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.292
|Herrmann c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.242
|Gordon 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.271
|Leake p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|a-Healy ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Elias p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Cruz ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.267
|1-Romine pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Totals
|35
|2
|7
|1
|3
|6
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|Pollock cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.278
|Peralta lf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.304
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|1
|.294
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.277
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.253
|Ahmed ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Marte ss-2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.248
|Mathis c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Greinke p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.245
|Chafin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Souza Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Bradley p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Hirano p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Boxberger p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Totals
|30
|5
|8
|5
|0
|6
|Seattle
|100
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
|Arizona
|005
|000
|00x—5
|8
|2
a-flied out for Leake in the 7th. b-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. c-walked for Elias in the 9th.
1-ran for Cruz in the 9th.
E_Peralta (2), Marte (6). LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 2. 2B_Haniger (28), Escobar (44). HR_Goldschmidt (30), off Leake. RBIs_Seager (71), Pollock (54), Peralta (71), Goldschmidt 3 (76). SF_Pollock.
Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Segura, Gamel); Arizona 1 (Descalso). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Arizona 3 for 4.
Runners moved up_Gordon, Cano. GIDP_Cano, Greinke.
DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Cano); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).
|Seattle
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Leake, L, 8-8
|6
|7
|5
|5
|0
|6
|84
|4.03
|Elias
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|31
|3.82
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Greinke, W, 13-8
|6
|2-3
|5
|1
|0
|2
|6
|108
|2.93
|Chafin, H, 14
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|2.11
|Bradley
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.21
|Hirano
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|14
|2.13
|Boxberger, S, 29-35
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|3.55
Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.
Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Boxberger 2-0. WP_Hirano.
Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.
T_2:48. A_37,175 (48,519).
