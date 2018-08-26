Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Haniger cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281 Cano 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282 Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314 Span lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281 Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .221 Gamel rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292 Herrmann c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .242 Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271 Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 a-Healy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Cruz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267 1-Romine pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Totals 35 2 7 1 3 6

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278 Pollock cf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .278 Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .304 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .294 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277 Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253 Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245 Marte ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248 Mathis c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .227 Greinke p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .245 Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241 Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Totals 30 5 8 5 0 6

Seattle 100 000 001—2 7 0 Arizona 005 000 00x—5 8 2

a-flied out for Leake in the 7th. b-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. c-walked for Elias in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Peralta (2), Marte (6). LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 2. 2B_Haniger (28), Escobar (44). HR_Goldschmidt (30), off Leake. RBIs_Seager (71), Pollock (54), Peralta (71), Goldschmidt 3 (76). SF_Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Segura, Gamel); Arizona 1 (Descalso). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Arizona 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Cano. GIDP_Cano, Greinke.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Cano); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Leake, L, 8-8 6 7 5 5 0 6 84 4.03 Elias 2 1 0 0 0 0 31 3.82 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Greinke, W, 13-8 6 2-3 5 1 0 2 6 108 2.93 Chafin, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.11 Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.21 Hirano 0 2 1 0 0 0 14 2.13 Boxberger, S, 29-35 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.55

Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Boxberger 2-0. WP_Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:48. A_37,175 (48,519).

