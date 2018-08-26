Listen Live Sports

Diamondbacks 5, Mariners 2

Seattle AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Haniger cf 5 1 2 0 0 0 .281
Cano 1b 5 0 0 0 0 1 .282
Segura ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .314
Span lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .281
Seager 3b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .221
Gamel rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .292
Herrmann c 2 0 1 0 2 1 .242
Gordon 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .271
Leake p 2 0 0 0 0 2 .000
a-Healy ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Elias p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Cruz ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .267
1-Romine pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Totals 35 2 7 1 3 6
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 4 1 1 0 0 0 .278
Pollock cf 3 0 0 1 0 2 .278
Peralta lf 4 1 1 1 0 1 .304
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 3 0 1 .294
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .277
Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .253
Ahmed ss 0 0 0 0 0 0 .245
Marte ss-2b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .248
Mathis c 3 1 2 0 0 0 .227
Greinke p 2 1 1 0 0 0 .245
Chafin p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Souza Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .241
Bradley p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Boxberger p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Totals 30 5 8 5 0 6
Seattle 100 000 001—2 7 0
Arizona 005 000 00x—5 8 2

a-flied out for Leake in the 7th. b-flied out for Chafin in the 7th. c-walked for Elias in the 9th.

1-ran for Cruz in the 9th.

E_Peralta (2), Marte (6). LOB_Seattle 9, Arizona 2. 2B_Haniger (28), Escobar (44). HR_Goldschmidt (30), off Leake. RBIs_Seager (71), Pollock (54), Peralta (71), Goldschmidt 3 (76). SF_Pollock.

Runners left in scoring position_Seattle 4 (Haniger, Cano, Segura, Gamel); Arizona 1 (Descalso). RISP_Seattle 1 for 10; Arizona 3 for 4.

Runners moved up_Gordon, Cano. GIDP_Cano, Greinke.

DP_Seattle 1 (Seager, Gordon, Cano); Arizona 1 (Ahmed, Marte, Goldschmidt).

Seattle IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Leake, L, 8-8 6 7 5 5 0 6 84 4.03
Elias 2 1 0 0 0 0 31 3.82
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Greinke, W, 13-8 6 2-3 5 1 0 2 6 108 2.93
Chafin, H, 14 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 2.11
Bradley 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.21
Hirano 0 2 1 0 0 0 14 2.13
Boxberger, S, 29-35 1 0 0 0 1 0 13 3.55

Hirano pitched to 3 batters in the 9th.

Inherited runners-scored_Chafin 2-0, Boxberger 2-0. WP_Hirano.

Umpires_Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_2:48. A_37,175 (48,519).

