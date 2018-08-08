Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 0

Philadelphia Arizona ab r h bi ab r h bi C.Hrnan 2b 3 0 2 0 Jay rf 5 1 2 0 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 Gldschm 1b 4 1 1 0 N.Wllms rf 4 0 0 0 D.Prlta lf 5 2 4 2 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 A.Cbrra 3b 3 0 0 0 E.Escbr 3b 3 0 1 3 D Ls Sn p 0 0 0 0 Dscalso 2b 3 0 0 0 O.Hrrra cf 3 0 0 0 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 Andrese p 0 0 0 0 Vlasqez p 1 0 0 0 K.Marte ss-2b 3 1 1 0 A.Davis p 0 0 0 0 Avila c 3 0 2 0 Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 Totals 29 0 4 0 Totals 34 6 13 5

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 Arizona 003 100 20x—6

E_Hoskins (5). DP_Philadelphia 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Quinn (3), Jay 2 (17), E.Escobar (42), Avila (5). 3B_D.Peralta (5). CS_C.Hernandez (3). SF_E.Escobar (6).

IP H R ER BB SO Philadelphia Velasquez L,8-9 4 6 4 4 2 2 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 Morgan 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 De Los Santos 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 Arizona Corbin W,9-4 7 1-3 4 0 0 0 9 Ziegler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Velasquez (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_23,384 (48,519).

