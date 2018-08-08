Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|Arizona
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|C.Hrnan 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Jay rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Gldschm 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|N.Wllms rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|D.Prlta lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|A.Cbrra 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|E.Escbr 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|D Ls Sn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dscalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|O.Hrrra cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Andrese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Vlasqez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K.Marte ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|A.Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Avila c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Quinn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|34
|6
|13
|5
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|Arizona
|003
|100
|20x—6
E_Hoskins (5). DP_Philadelphia 2, Arizona 2. LOB_Philadelphia 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Quinn (3), Jay 2 (17), E.Escobar (42), Avila (5). 3B_D.Peralta (5). CS_C.Hernandez (3). SF_E.Escobar (6).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Philadelphia
|Velasquez L,8-9
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Morgan
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Arizona
|Corbin W,9-4
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Ziegler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Andriese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Velasquez (Goldschmidt).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:58. A_23,384 (48,519).
