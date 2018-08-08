Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 0

August 8, 2018 6:54 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hernandez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .262
Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257
Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .256
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219
Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272
Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223
Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274
Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220
Totals 29 0 4 0 1 10
Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jay rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .274
Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276
Peralta lf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .306
Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283
Escobar 3b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .280
Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257
Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Marte ss-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .257
Avila c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .179
Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213
Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243
Totals 34 6 13 5 3 6
Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 1
Arizona 003 100 20x—6 13 0

a-doubled for Davis in the 6th.

E_Hoskins (5). LOB_Philadelphia 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Quinn (3), Jay 2 (17), Escobar (42), Avila (5). 3B_Peralta (5). RBIs_Peralta 2 (58), Escobar 3 (70). CS_Hernandez (3). SF_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez); Arizona 5 (Goldschmidt, Peralta, Marte, Corbin 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Arizona 2 for 9.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Corbin. GIDP_Hoskins, Escobar, Corbin.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); Arizona 2 (Avila, Marte), (Corbin, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Velasquez, L, 8-9 4 6 4 4 2 2 79 3.98
Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.57
Morgan 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 26 4.88
De Los Santos 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 32 6.00
Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Corbin, W, 9-4 7 1-3 4 0 0 0 9 103 3.15
Ziegler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.42
Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.12

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_23,384 (48,519).

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech