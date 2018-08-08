Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 0

|Philadelphia
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Hernandez 2b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.262
|Hoskins lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.257
|Williams rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.256
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.219
|Cabrera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|De Los Santos p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Herrera cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.272
|Kingery ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.223
|Velasquez p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Davis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Quinn ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Morgan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Franco 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.274
|Knapp c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.220
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|1
|10
|Arizona
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jay rf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.274
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.276
|Peralta lf
|5
|2
|4
|2
|0
|1
|.306
|Pollock cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.283
|Escobar 3b
|3
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|.280
|Descalso 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.257
|Ziegler p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Andriese p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Marte ss-2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.257
|Avila c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.179
|Corbin p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.213
|Ahmed ss
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Totals
|34
|6
|13
|5
|3
|6
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|1
|Arizona
|003
|100
|20x—6
|13
|0
a-doubled for Davis in the 6th.
E_Hoskins (5). LOB_Philadelphia 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Quinn (3), Jay 2 (17), Escobar (42), Avila (5). 3B_Peralta (5). RBIs_Peralta 2 (58), Escobar 3 (70). CS_Hernandez (3). SF_Escobar.
Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez); Arizona 5 (Goldschmidt, Peralta, Marte, Corbin 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Arizona 2 for 9.
Runners moved up_Corbin. GIDP_Hoskins, Escobar, Corbin.
DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); Arizona 2 (Avila, Marte), (Corbin, Descalso, Goldschmidt).
|Philadelphia
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Velasquez, L, 8-9
|4
|6
|4
|4
|2
|2
|79
|3.98
|Davis
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|3.57
|Morgan
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|26
|4.88
|De Los Santos
|1
|1-3
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|6.00
|Arizona
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Corbin, W, 9-4
|7
|1-3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|103
|3.15
|Ziegler
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.42
|Andriese
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|17
|4.12
Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Goldschmidt).
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Shane Livensparger.
T_2:58. A_23,384 (48,519).
