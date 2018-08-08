Diamondbacks 6, Phillies 0

Philadelphia AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Hernandez 2b 3 0 2 0 1 0 .262 Hoskins lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .257 Williams rf 4 0 0 0 0 4 .256 Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .219 Cabrera 3b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 De Los Santos p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Herrera cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .272 Kingery ss 3 0 0 0 0 2 .223 Velasquez p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .200 Davis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Quinn ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .333 Morgan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Franco 3b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .274 Knapp c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .220 Totals 29 0 4 0 1 10

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 5 1 2 0 0 1 .274 Goldschmidt 1b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .276 Peralta lf 5 2 4 2 0 1 .306 Pollock cf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .283 Escobar 3b 3 0 1 3 0 0 .280 Descalso 2b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .257 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte ss-2b 3 1 1 0 1 1 .257 Avila c 3 0 2 0 1 0 .179 Corbin p 3 0 0 0 0 1 .213 Ahmed ss 1 0 1 0 0 0 .243 Totals 34 6 13 5 3 6

Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 4 1 Arizona 003 100 20x—6 13 0

a-doubled for Davis in the 6th.

E_Hoskins (5). LOB_Philadelphia 3, Arizona 9. 2B_Quinn (3), Jay 2 (17), Escobar (42), Avila (5). 3B_Peralta (5). RBIs_Peralta 2 (58), Escobar 3 (70). CS_Hernandez (3). SF_Escobar.

Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 1 (Hernandez); Arizona 5 (Goldschmidt, Peralta, Marte, Corbin 2). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 2; Arizona 2 for 9.

Runners moved up_Corbin. GIDP_Hoskins, Escobar, Corbin.

DP_Philadelphia 2 (Hernandez, Kingery, Santana), (Hernandez, Santana); Arizona 2 (Avila, Marte), (Corbin, Descalso, Goldschmidt).

Philadelphia IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Velasquez, L, 8-9 4 6 4 4 2 2 79 3.98 Davis 1 1 0 0 0 0 7 3.57 Morgan 1 2-3 3 2 2 0 3 26 4.88 De Los Santos 1 1-3 3 0 0 1 1 32 6.00 Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Corbin, W, 9-4 7 1-3 4 0 0 0 9 103 3.15 Ziegler 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.42 Andriese 1 0 0 0 1 1 17 4.12

Inherited runners-scored_De Los Santos 2-2. HBP_Velasquez (Goldschmidt).

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Brian O’Nora; Third, Shane Livensparger.

T_2:58. A_23,384 (48,519).

