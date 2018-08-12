Diamondbacks 9, Reds 2

Arizona AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jay rf 5 2 2 0 0 2 .275 Goldschmidt 1b 5 2 3 3 0 1 .282 D.Peralta lf 3 2 1 1 2 0 .303 Pollock cf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .281 Descalso 3b 4 1 2 3 0 1 .259 Hirano p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Andriese p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Marte 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .250 Ahmed ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .244 Avila c 3 0 0 0 1 2 .171 Godley p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .071 Ziegler p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Escobar 3b 1 1 1 2 0 0 .280 Totals 36 9 10 9 3 10

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Peraza ss 4 1 2 0 0 0 .285 Votto 1b 2 0 0 1 1 1 .290 Gennett 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .307 Suarez 3b 4 1 2 0 0 0 .303 Williams rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .286 Barnhart c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Tucker lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .244 Castillo p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .116 Lorenzen p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250 W.Peralta p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Herrera ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .185 Mella p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Hamilton cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .232 Totals 31 2 7 1 1 8

Arizona 300 002 004—9 10 1 Cincinnati 011 000 000—2 7 0

a-singled for W.Peralta in the 7th.

E_Godley (2). LOB_Arizona 4, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Goldschmidt (25), Descalso (17), Ahmed (25). 3B_Peraza (4). HR_Descalso (10), off Castillo; Goldschmidt (25), off Castillo; Escobar (17), off Mella; Goldschmidt (26), off Mella; D.Peralta (21), off Mella. RBIs_Goldschmidt 3 (64), D.Peralta (60), Descalso 3 (47), Escobar 2 (74), Votto (55). SF_Votto. S_Godley.

Runners left in scoring position_Arizona 3 (Jay, Marte 2); Cincinnati 1 (Castillo). RISP_Arizona 2 for 9; Cincinnati 0 for 4.

GIDP_Gennett, Williams.

DP_Arizona 2 (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt), (Marte, Ahmed, Goldschmidt).

Arizona IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Godley, W, 13-6 6 2-3 6 2 1 1 6 98 4.20 Ziegler, H, 12 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 4 4.31 Hirano, H, 26 1 1 0 0 0 0 14 2.12 Andriese 1 0 0 0 0 1 12 4.06 Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Castillo, L, 6-10 5 2-3 5 5 5 1 7 88 5.04 Lorenzen 1 0 0 0 1 0 14 2.86 W.Peralta 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 5 5.61 Mella 2 5 4 4 1 3 47 8.68

Inherited runners-scored_Ziegler 1-0, Lorenzen 1-0, W.Peralta 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Greg Gibson; First, Vic Carapazza; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jerry Layne.

T_2:53. A_17,909 (42,319).

