Dog of Patriots LB Jerod Mayo found dead, trainer charged

August 6, 2018 6:11 pm
 
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) — A 5-year-old English bulldog that belonged to New England Patriots linebacker Jerod Mayo and has been missing since June has been found dead inside the home of its trainer.

The Rhode Island Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says the dog named Knox died in the custody of a trainer. In an Instagram post on Monday, Mayo writes that trainers hid the dog in a trash bag for two months while making it look like he ran away, was stolen or drowned, sending the family “on a wild goose hunt and our kids on an emotional roller coaster.”

The animal welfare group says the trainer is being charged by the Cranston Police Department with one count of obstruction and could faces charges of animal cruelty.

Police asked for the public’s help after Knox disappeared in June while going on a walk with a trainer.

