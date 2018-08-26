Listen Live Sports

Dominican Summer League

August 26, 2018 10:03 am
 
All Times EDT
Boca Chica Baseball City
W L Pct. GB
Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 24 .667
Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 7
Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 10
Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 11
Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 14
White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 30
Boca Chica North
W L Pct. GB
Rangers1 (Rangers) 48 24 .667
Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620
Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 7
Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 13
Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 14½
Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 16
Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 16
Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 26
Boca Chica North East
W L Pct. GB
Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736
Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13
Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16
Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19
Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26
Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28
Boca Chica North West
W L Pct. GB
Rays1 (Rays) 51 20 .718
Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583
Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11
Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 13½
Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20
Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21
Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21
Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28
Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris
W L Pct. GB
Rangers2 (Rangers) 51 21 .708
Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 10½
Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11
Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12
Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 16½
Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18
Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24
Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28
Boca Chica South
W L Pct. GB
Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 21 .708
Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 1
Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 4
Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 15
Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 19½
Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 21½
Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 29
Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 30

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Rangers1 at Cardinals Blue, 10:30 a.m.

Diamondbacks1 at Rangers2, 10:30 a.m.

