Dominican Summer League

At A Glance All Times EDT Boca Chica Baseball City W L Pct. GB Diamondbacks1 (Diamondbacks) 48 26 .649 — Blue Jays (Blue Jays) 41 31 .569 6 Orioles (Orioles) 38 34 .528 9 Padres (Padres) 37 35 .514 10 Reds (Reds) 34 38 .472 13 White Sox (White Sox) 18 54 .250 29 Boca Chica North W L Pct. GB Rangers1 (Rangers) 50 24 .676 — Rays2 (Rays) 44 27 .620 4½ Cubs1 (Cubs) 41 31 .569 8 Dodgers Guerrero (Dodgers) 34 36 .486 14 Red Sox2 (Red Sox) 33 38 .465 15½ Indians (Indians) 32 40 .444 17 Pirates1 (Pirates) 32 40 .444 17 Indians/Brewers (Indians/Brewers) 21 49 .300 27 Boca Chica North East W L Pct. GB Colorado (Rockies) 53 19 .736 — Mariners (Mariners) 40 32 .556 13 Giants (Giants) 37 35 .514 16 Tigers2 (Tigers) 34 38 .472 19 Pirates2 (Pirates) 27 45 .375 26 Royals2 (Royals) 25 47 .347 28 Boca Chica North West W L Pct. GB Rays1 (Rays) 52 20 .722 — Marlins (Marlins) 42 30 .583 10 Dodgers Robinson (Dodgers) 39 30 .565 11½ Royals1 (Royals) 36 32 .529 14 Athletics (Athletics) 30 39 .435 20½ Astros (Astros) 30 41 .423 21½ Red Sox1 (Red Sox) 30 41 .423 21½ Braves (Braves) 22 47 .319 28½ Boca Chica San Pedro de Macoris W L Pct. GB Rangers2 (Rangers) 53 22 .707 — Cardinals Red (Cardinals) 40 31 .563 11 Brewers (Brewers) 40 32 .556 11½ Phillies White (Phillies) 39 33 .542 12½ Mets2 (Mets) 34 37 .479 17 Tigers1 (Tigers) 33 39 .458 18½ Cubs2 (Cubs) 27 45 .375 24½ Diamondbacks2 (Diamondbacks) 23 49 .319 28½ Boca Chica South W L Pct. GB Twins (Twins) 50 22 .694 — Cardinals Blue (Cardinals) 51 23 .689 — Mets1 (Mets) 47 25 .653 3 Nationals (Nationals) 36 36 .500 14 Phillies Red (Phillies) 31 40 .437 18½ Yankees (Yankees) 29 42 .408 20½ Rockies (Rockies) 22 50 .306 28 Angels (Angels) 21 51 .292 29

___

Wednesday’s Games

Rays1 5, Rangers2 0

Rangers1 at Colorado, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday’s Games

No games scheduled

Friday’s Games

No games scheduled

