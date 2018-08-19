Dream-Aces, Box

ATLANTA (93)

Breland 8-11 0-0 16, Hayes 4-11 3-6 11, Montgomery 5-10 2-2 16, Sykes 4-8 1-2 9, Williams 8-12 4-6 20, Bentley 6-14 0-0 15, Billings 1-5 4-4 6, Dietrick 1-1 0-0 3, McGee-Stafford 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 36-73 14-20 93.

LAS VEGAS (78)

Bone 3-8 3-4 9, McBride 3-11 1-1 8, Plum 1-9 1-2 3, Wilson 9-18 3-5 21, Young 3-5 0-0 6, Coffey 2-4 1-2 5, Hamby 5-9 4-5 14, Jefferson 3-8 0-0 6, Nared 1-3 0-0 2, Park 2-6 0-0 4. Totals 32-81 13-19 78.

Atlanta 20 21 23 29—93 Las Vegas 19 28 15 16—78

3-Point Goals_Atlanta 7-18 (Montgomery 4-8, Bentley 3-7, Dietrick 1-1, Sykes 0-3), Las Vegas 1-12 (McBride 1-6, Jefferson 0-1, Hamby 0-2, Plum 0-3). Fouled Out_Breland. Rebounds_Atlanta 36 (Williams 7), Las Vegas 42 (Hamby 8). Assists_Atlanta 21 (Montgomery 8), Las Vegas 23 (Plum 8). Total Fouls_Atlanta 18, Las Vegas 20. Technicals_Hayes. A_5,737 (12,000).

