Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Dream earn 2nd WNBA playoff seed with 93-78 win over Aces

August 19, 2018 8:26 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Elizabeth Williams scored 20 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Las Vegas Aces 93-78 on Sunday to take the No. 2 seed in the WNBA playoffs.

The Dream (23-11) have byes through the first two single-elimination rounds, and will have home-court advantage in the best-of-five semifinals.

The Aces (14-20) cut it to 83-78 before Renee Montgomery hit back-to-back 3-pointers and Atlanta closed on a 10-0 run.

The Dream erased a 47-41 halftime deficit with an 8-2 run to open the third quarter and took the lead for good at 61-60 with 40.3 seconds left in the period.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Jessica Breland and Montgomery added 16 points each for Atlanta, Alex Bentley had 12, and Tiffany Hayes 11.

A’ja Wilson had 21 points, and Dearica Hamby added 14 for Las Vegas. The Aces finished one position out of the playoffs.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech