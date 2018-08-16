Listen Live Sports

Duke says guard Alex O’Connell out with broken facial bone

August 16, 2018 11:08 am
 
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke says guard Alex O’Connell will miss the remaining two games of the team’s Canada tour with a broken bone in his face.

Team spokesman Mike DeGeorge said Thursday that the sophomore fractured his orbital floor, the bone below the eye socket. He has been released from the hospital, rejoined the team and is expected to make a full recovery.

O’Connell was hurt in the first quarter of Duke’s victory over Ryerson on Wednesday night. Two of his teammates — freshmen Tre Jones and Cameron Reddish — also aren’t playing on the tour due to injuries.

Duke plays the University of Toronto on Friday in Mississauga and McGill on Sunday near Montreal.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

