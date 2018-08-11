Listen Live Sports

Dynamo-Crew, Sums

August 11, 2018
 
Houston 0 0—0
Columbus 0 1—1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Columbus, Zardes, 14 (Afful), 91st minute.

Goalies_Houston, Joe Willis; Columbus, Zack Steffen.

Yellow Cards_Zardes, Columbus, 56th; Leonardo, Houston, 80th; Lundqvist, Houston, 86th; Santos, Columbus, 97th.

Referee_Mark Geiger.

A_15,891 (19,968)

Lineups

Houston_Joe Willis; Leonardo (Kevin Garcia, 90th), Adam Lundqvist, Adolfo Machado, Jared Watts; Eric Alexander, Boniek Garcia, Tomas Martinez (Memo Rodriguez, 78th), Andrew Wenger; Mauro Manotas, Romell Quioto (Ronaldo Pena, 65th).

Columbus_Zack Steffen; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Gaston Sauro, Milton Valenzuela (Edward Opoku, 80th); Artur, Michele Grella (Justin Meram, 60th), Federico Higuain (Patrick Mullins, 75th), Wil Trapp; Pedro Santos, Gyasi Zardes.

