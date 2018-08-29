Dynamo-Red Bulls, Sums

|Houston
|0
|0—0
|New York
|0
|1—1
First half_None.
Second half_1, New York, White, 1 (Muyl), 55th minute.
Goalies_Houston, Chris Seitz; New York, Luis Robles.
Yellow Cards_Leonardo, Houston, 89th.
Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, CJ Morgante. 4th Official_Hilario Grajeda.
A_15,042 (25,0.00)
___
Houston_Chris Seitz; Leonardo, Kevin Garcia, Adam Lundqvist, Adolfo Machado; Eric Alexander, Eric Bird, Luis Gil (Romell Quioto, 59th), Memo Rodriguez; Alberth Elis (Arturo Alvarez, 75th), Ronaldo Pena (Mauro Manotas, 67th).
New York_Luis Robles; Fidel Escobar, Connor Lade, Michael Murillo, Tim Parker; Tyler Adams, Cristian Casseres (Aaron Long, 82nd), Sean Davis, Alex Muyl (Marc Rzatkowski, 76th); Andreas Ivan (Daniel Royer, 66th), Brian White.
