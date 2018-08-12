Listen Live Sports

Eagles sign quarterback Christian Hackenberg

August 12, 2018 6:05 pm
 
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles have signed quarterback Christian Hackenberg and waived rookie offensive lineman Ian Park.

Hackenberg was selected in the second round of the NFL draft by the New York Jets in 2016 but didn’t play in a game. He was traded to Oakland in May for a conditional 2019 draft pick and was released two weeks later.

The Eagles already have plenty of quarterback but Hackenberg gives them another arm in camp while Carson Wentz continues his recovery following surgery to repair two torn knee ligaments. Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles missed practices last week but returned Saturday. Nate Sudfeld and Joe Callahan took the snaps in the preseason opener.

Hackenberg starred at Penn State but his NFL career has been disappointing.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFLfootball and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

