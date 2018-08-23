Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

East Tennessee State adds Oklahoma State transfer N’Guessan

August 23, 2018 5:00 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — East Tennessee State has signed a 7-footer, adding Oklahoma State transfer Lucas N’Guessan to its roster.

N’Guessan, who is from the Netherlands, will sit out the 2018-19 season due to NCAA transfer rules. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

ETSU coach Steve Forbes said in a statement that “having the opportunity this upcoming year to sit out and work on his game and in the weight room will be invaluable to his future and ours.”

N’Guessan played 26 games and made seven starts for Oklahoma State last season. He averaged 1.4 points, 1.9 rebounds and 9.4 minutes.

        Insight by Lookout: Federal security and IT practitioners examine the state of mobile cybersecurity in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

He started a total of 17 games in his two seasons with Oklahoma State. N’Guessan is fluent in four languages.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech