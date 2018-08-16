Listen Live Sports

Elena Delle Donne has 25 points, Mystics beat Fever 76-62

August 16, 2018 12:08 am
 
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, Kristi Toliver added 19 and the Washington Mystics used an 18-2 fourth quarter to beat the Indiana Fever 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Washington (21-11) has won seven straight and is one game behind second-place Atlanta (22-10), with the top two seeds getting double-byes in the playoffs.

Monique Currie added 14 points. She made back-to-back 3-pointers to start Washington’s 12-2 game-opening run. The Mystics were 5 of 6 from 3-point range in the first quarter and finished 9 of 22.

Natalie Achonwa led Indiana (5-27) with 15 points. Candice Dupree added eight points and became the ninth player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points.

ACES 85, LIBERTY 72

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 18 of her 19 points in the first half, Kayla McBride scored all 15 of her points in the fourth quarter and Las Vegas beat short-handed New York to move into a tie for the final playoff spot.

Las Vegas (14-18) and Dallas are tied for eighth — with a series meeting Friday in Texas. The Wings own the tiebreaker.

Kia Nurse and Bria Hartley scored 14 points apiece for New York (7-25). Liberty scoring leader Tina Charles did not play because of back spasms. Shavonte Zellous, Amanda Zahui B. and Epiphanny Prince also sat out.

